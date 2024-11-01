Log In or Subscribe to read more
Merchants Bank has provided $367 million of construction financing to fund the dedvelopment of the 204-unit Maple Block Flats apartments on the site of the Michigan Maple Block Co factory in Petoskey, Mich The property, at 1420 Standish Ave, a mile...
Crain’s New York Business TPG has signed a lease for 301,276 square feet at The Spiral, the 3 million-sf office property at 66 Hudson Blvd in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The property, owned by Tishman Speyer of New York, was completed in...
The Real Deal Fieldston Capital has filed plans to convert the upper 13 floors of the 21-story 2 Wall St office building in lower Manhattan into 121 apartment units Fieldston, an affiliate of Aegis Asset Management of Hong Kong, had acquired the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sunroad Enterprises has paid $10388 million, or $392,000/unit, for Element 12 at Cadence, a 265-unit apartment property in Henderson, Nev The San Diego company, which has interests in commercial real estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The number of commercial properties that have been taken through foreclosure this year through September jumped by 72 percent from last year, to 5,905, according to ATTOM The Irvine, Calif, data company,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Accesso Partners has negotiated a two-year term extension of the $9312 million mortgage against the 497,234-square-foot Towers at West End office property in the Minneapolis suburb of St Louis Park, Minn...
Six Chicago office properties were placed under purchase agreements totaling $2766 million during the third quarter When those deals are completed, the tally for office-property sales this year through September would increase to 16 properties...
The Real Deal A New York Supreme Court judge ruled on Thursday that Cooper Union can collect rents from tenants at the 12 million-square-foot Chrysler Building in Manhattan, while it battles for control of the property with RFR Holding The...
Bank Hapoalim International has provided $22 million of financing for the development of a 224,000-square-foot industrial property at 2401 West Emaus Ave in Allentown, Pa The property is being developed by Woodmont Industrial Partners of Fairfield,...