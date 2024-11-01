Log In or Subscribe to read more
Faris Lee Investments has orchestrated the sale of a large chunk of Plaza Empresa, an 88,413 square-foot retail center in Rancho Santa Margarita, in southern Orange County, Calif The Irvine, Calif, advisory company, working on behalf of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report George Washington University has paid $35 million, or $22158/sf, for the 158,000-square-foot office property at 2001 Pennsylvania Ave NW in downtown Washington DC The university, which has its main campus...
Gulf Coast Commercial Group has paid $27 million, or nearly $157/sf, for the 172,304-square-foot River Ridge retail center in Birmingham, Ala The Houston developer bought the property, at 4606-4614 US 280, from Nuveen Real Estate, which had acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sunroad Enterprises has paid $10388 million, or $392,000/unit, for Element 12 at Cadence, a 265-unit apartment property in Henderson, Nev The San Diego company, which has interests in commercial real estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Karney Properties Co has paid $695 million, or $17375/sf, for the 400,000-square-foot industrial property at 7200 West Buckeye Road in Phoenix The Los Angeles company, founded in 1952 by David V Karney,...
Crain’s Chicago Business John Schreiber and JDL Development is under contract to pay about $90 million, or $308,219/unit, for the Cobbler Square Lofts, a 292-unit apartment property in Chicago Schreiber, a local investor and former executive...
Commercial Observer T30 Capital has lined up $30 million of financing for its purchase of Aqua at Sandy Springs, a 219-unit apartment complex in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Ga EquiTrust provided the loan, which was arranged by CBRE T30, of...
Triangle Business Journal A venture of Tripathi Hospitality and Khurana Hospitality has paid $143 million for 170-room Holiday Inn at 203 Greenville Blvd SE in Greenville, NC Boulevard Hospitality Associates, a local limited liability company, sold...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of 28th Street Ventures has bought Pershing Park Plaza, a 160,145-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Midtown area for $34 million, or $21231/sf The local company purchased the nine-story property...