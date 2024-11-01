Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Bank of America has provided $92 million of mortgage financing against the 228-unit Margo apartment property at 180 Myrtle Ave in downtown Brooklyn, NY The property is owned by Red Apple Real Estate of New York The financing...
Merchants Bank has provided $367 million of construction financing to fund the dedvelopment of the 204-unit Maple Block Flats apartments on the site of the Michigan Maple Block Co factory in Petoskey, Mich The property, at 1420 Standish Ave, a mile...
Crain’s New York Business TPG has signed a lease for 301,276 square feet at The Spiral, the 3 million-sf office property at 66 Hudson Blvd in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The property, owned by Tishman Speyer of New York, was completed in...
The Real Deal A New York Supreme Court judge ruled on Thursday that Cooper Union can collect rents from tenants at the 12 million-square-foot Chrysler Building in Manhattan, while it battles for control of the property with RFR Holding The...
Boston Business Journal Copper Mill Management has proposed converting the 43,000-square-foot office property at 123 North Washington St in Boston’s North End into 57 apartment units The property is largely empty, and its two tenants are...
Commercial Observer Northwestern Mutual has provided $170 million of mortgage financing against the 405-unit Fenway Triangle apartment property at 180 Brookline Ave in Boston The property is owned by a venture of JPMorgan Asset Management and...
The Real Deal Continuum Co has lined up $205 million of construction financing for the 137-unit residential condominium property it’s developing at 26 East 35th St in Manhattan’s Murray Hill area Kriss Capital of New York and Klirmark...
The Real Deal Fortress Investment Group’s foreclosure of a $5488 million loan that it had provided against a portfolio of real estate in Florida, Manhattan and Westchester County, NY, owned by Cohen Brothers Realty Corp got a little more...
REBusiness Online Development Solutions Inc, or DSI, and Karis Cold have broken ground on Stockyards Cold, a 100,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Chicago DSI, of Chicago, and Karis, of Naples, Fla, are building the property at 3815 South...