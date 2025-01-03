Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Terreno Realty Corp has paid $501 million, or $1,518/sf, for the 33,000-square-foot industrial property at 49-15 Maspeth Ave in Queens, NY The Bellevue, Wash, REIT purchased the building from logistics company XPO Inc The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Synovus Bank has provided $3015 million of mortgage financing against the 182,994-square-foot Cornerstone One office building in Plantation, Fla The loan was arranged by CBRE Cornerstone One, on a 91-acre...
Commercial Observer Citadel has signed a lease for 504,000 square feet at 660 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan The hedge fund will occupy space in the 125 million-sf office property as its new headquarters at 350 Park Ave is being constructed The 660...
The Real Deal Savanna Real Estate Fund has paid $85 million, or $850/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot office building at 430 West 15th St in Manhattan The New York investor bought the property from Invesco, which had purchased it in 2018 for $150...
Commercial Observer Fortinet Inc has agreed to pay $50 million, or $1,111/sf, for the 45,000-square-foot office property at 548 West 22nd St in Manhattan’s Chelsea area The Sunnyvale, Calif, cybersecurity company bought the 104-year-old...
The $5088 million mortgage against Park Place East and West, with 397,968 square feet in the Minneapolis suburb of St Louis Park, Minn, has fallen 30 days late with its debt-service payment as occupancy at the collateral buildings continues to...
Commercial Observer S3 Capital has provided $59 million of financing for the development of a 130-unit apartment property at 7711 River Road in Edgewater, NJ Meridian Capital Group arranged the financing The property, two miles from the George...
San Francisco Business Times Kor Group has defaulted on the $28 million loan against the 131-room Proper Hotel in San Francisco The Santa Monica, Calif, investment firm fell behind on payments in October Including penalties, the loan’s...
South Florida Business Journal CGI Merchant Group is late on paying its $142 million loan against a portfolio of three South Florida office buildings totaling 128,563 square feet The loan, with an initial balance of $1573 million, is 30 days late on...