RXR Realty has acquired a 49 percent stake in the 2 million-square-foot office building at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The New York investor bought the stake from Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate arm of Canadian pension fund...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Management has paid $70 million, or $19663/sf, for the 356,000-square-foot industrial property at 2200 Sullivan Road in Aurora, Ill The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kimco Realty Corp, which previously had provided $15 million of mezzanine financing against the 254,000-square-foot Markets at Town Center retail property in Jacksonville, Fla, has exercised an option it...
South Florida Business Journal Valoro Capital has bought the 62,748-square-foot office building at 1680 Meridian Ave in Miami Beach, Fla, for $227 million, or $36176/sf The Miami company purchased the property from Market Street Real Estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Montecito Medical Real Estate has paid $30 million, or $45502/sf, for the 65,931-square-foot Chandler Medical Pavilion in Chandler, Ariz The Nashville, Tenn, investor purchased the property from a venture...
Philadelphia Business Journal Freedom Mortgage has paid $36 million, or $28346/sf, for Radnor Court, a 127,000-square-foot office property at 259 North Radnor Chester Road in the Philadelphia suburb of Wayne, Pa The Boca Raton, Fla, mortgage lender...
BKM Capital Partners has paid $341 million, or $13070/sf, for the 260,887-square-foot West Belt Business Park in southwest Houston, its first investment in Texas The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager bought the five-building industrial...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Optimus Properties LLC has paid $3465 million, or $57049/sf, for Home Ranch Commons, a 60,737-square-foot retail and medical property in Yorba Linda, Calif The Los Angeles investor purchased the 40-year-old...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Katan Realty Group, Kohan Retail Investment Group and Ilya Mikhailov has paid $85 million, or $38636/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot office property at 345 Seventh Ave near Manhattan’s Penn Station...