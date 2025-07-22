Log In or Subscribe to read more
Turnbridge Equities has paid $20 million, or $19417/sf, for the 103,000-square-foot industrial-outdoor storage property at 20-25 130th St in the College Point section of Queens, NY The New York investment manager bought the property from trucking...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of TWG Global has bought the 75,000-square-foot industrial building at 4540 Fortune Ave NW in Concord, NC, for $20 million, or $26667/sf General Motors Co sold the property, which previously had served as the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Real Estate has paid $306 million for a portfolio of five retail properties with 746,464 square feet in Southern California The New York investment manager acquired the properties from InvenTrust...
Houston Business Journal CapRock Partners has bought the 524,199-square-foot Kennedy Greens Distribution Center I in Houston The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the warehouse, its first acquisition in the region, in a deal brokered by...
REBusiness Online Emerald City Associates has bought the 164-unit Grove Apartments in Starkville, Miss, for an undisclosed price The Raleigh, NC, real estate company purchased the property from MRKT Capital of Gambrills, Md, in a deal brokered by...
Mapletree Investments has agreed to sell a portfolio of 10 warehouse properties with 24 million square feet to EQT Real Estate for $2412 million Mapletree, a Singapore investment manager with nearly $63 billion of assets under management—25% of...
Nuveen Real Estate has paid $8499 million, or $58963/sf, for the 144,142-square-foot Campus Marketplace retail property in San Marcos, Calif, roughly 35 miles north of San Diego The New York investment manager purchased the property, at 300 to 305...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Waterton has paid $124 million, or $321,243/unit, for the 386-unit Brackett apartment property in the Seattle suburb of Edmonds, Wash The Chicago investment manager acquired the property, at 9501 244th St...
Capitalization rates for small-cap properties, meaning those having fewer than 50,000 square feet or between five and 50 apartment units, declined across the board in the second quarter, yet another indication that property markets are indeed...