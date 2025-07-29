Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Current Capital Group has paid $33 million, or $19822/sf, for the County Line Shopping Center in Miami Gardens, Fla The Hollywood, Fla, company purchased the retail property from RMS Properties X LLC of Schaumburg,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Park Hotels & Resorts is offering for sale the 403-room Midland Hotel Chicago in the city’s Loop neighborhood The Tysons, Va, REIT hired JLL to market the property, at 172 West Adams St, which it assumed...
Triangle Business Journal EastGroup Properties has bought the 250,541-square-foot life-sciences building at 2360 Ferrell Road in Durham, NC, for $47 million, or $18759/sf The Ridgeland, Miss, REIT purchased the property from a venture of Scannell...
Charlotte Business Journal Weidner Apartment Homes has bought the CityPark View Apartments, a 448-unit complex in Charlotte, NC, for $612 million, or $136,607/unit The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from Preferred Apartment...
Orlando Business Journal Core Investment Properties Fund has sold the 101,000-square-foot Shoppes of South Semoran retail property in Orlando, Fla, for $24 million, or $23762/sf Colliers brokered the deal between the Coral Gables, Fla, company and...
Shopping Center Business MMG Equity Partners has lined up $38 million of financing against a portfolio of four retail properties totaling about 128,000 square feet in south Florida’s Miami-Dade County area Synovus Bank provided the loan, which...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CGI Merchant Group, which owns the 140-room Park Central Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla, has been hit with a foreclosure suit CGI 640 Ocean Management paid $8145 million for the property three years ago,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Invesco Real Estate has bought Georgia Crossing, a 317,000-square-foot retail property in Buford, Ga, for $8225 million, or $25946/sf The Atlanta company purchased the shopping center from Washington Prime Group in a deal...
Dallas Business Journal Whitestone REIT has bought the 86,907-square-foot shopping center at 5000 South Hulen St in Fort Worth, Texas The Houston REIT purchased the retail property from local company Trademark Property Co in a deal brokered by JLL...