Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has provided $4424 million of Freddie Mac mortgage financing to facilitate Prime Residential’s purchase of the 147-unit Citra apartment property in the Silicon Valley city of Sunnyvale, Calif Prime...
Nuveen has provided $105 million of mortgage financing against the 805 Lea, a 356-unit apartment building with 10,203 square feet of retail space in downtown Nashville, Tenn The three-year loan, which can be extended by up to two additional one-year...
Mesa West Capital has provided $5662 million of mortgage financing against the 300-unit Easton Riverview apartment property in the Tampa, Fla, suburb of Ruskin, Fla The loan, with a three-year term, was arranged by Berkadia It allowed the...
The Real Deal Bridge City Capital and Deutsche Bank have provided $320 million of financing to fund the conversion of par of the 12 million-square-foot office property at 80 Pine St in Manhattan’s Financial District into apartments The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Santander Bank has provided $226 million of mortgage financing against the 332-unit Villas de la Montana apartments in Tucson, Ariz JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan, which pays a fixed coupon and...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $2492 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 392-unit Anagram NoMad apartment property at 10 East 29th St in Manhattan The property is owned by Global Holdings Management Group, which purchased it...
Commercial Property Executive OneAmerica Financial Partners has provided $989 million of financing against the 558,000-square-foot Jamboree Business Park industrial property in Irvine, Calif The loan allows the property’s owner, Irvine Co of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investment manager 1754 Properties LLC has purchased the 319-room Marriott Winston-Salem for $5615 million, or $176,019/room The Weston, Fla, company, which gets its name from the year Columbia University...
Commercial Observer AllianceBernstein has provided a $205 million loan against the 360-unit apartment property at 420 Carroll St in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY The loan allows the property’s developer, a venture of Domain Cos and...