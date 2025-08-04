Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Pacific Life Insurance is offering for sale the 275-unit Milieu apartments in Chicago JLL was hired to market the property, at 205 South Peoria St, in the city’s West Loop neighborhood The 20-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BXP Inc has lined up an anchor tenant to take about 30% of the proposed 930,000-square-foot 343 Madison Ave office building across the Grand Central Terminal commuter hub in midtown Manhattan The tenant,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Highwoods Properties Inc signed 102 leases for 923,096 square feet at its portfolio of 147 office properties with 262 million sf during the second quarter That compares with the 909,009 sf of leasing it...
Commercial Observer X-Energy has leased 120,000 square feet at the 325,455-square-foot Waterfront at Washingtonian office building in the Washington, DC, suburb of Gaithersburg, Md The property, at 9801 Washingtonian Blvd, is owned by Prime US REIT...
Phoenix recorded 2,995 units of positive absorption during the second quarter, according to Kidder Mathews That topped the 2,305 units that were bought online during that period It's the second straight quarter in which demand has outpacing...
Commercial Observer Latham & Watkins has leased 120,000 square feet at the 18-million-square-foot office building at 1285 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The lease has a 12-year term and was arranged by CBRE The property is owned by RXR...
Commercial Property Executive OneAmerica Financial Partners has provided $989 million of financing against the 558,000-square-foot Jamboree Business Park industrial property in Irvine, Calif The loan allows the property’s owner, Irvine Co of...
Verizon Communications Inc has leased 203,000 square feet at the 162 million-sf Penn 2 office property in midtown Manhattan The space will house the telecom giant’s Manhattan headquarters The building, also known as 2 Penn Plaza, is owned by...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Red Tail Acquisitions has paid $2375 million, or $194,672/unit, for the Sora, a 122-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property, at 600 South 5th Ave,...