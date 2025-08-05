Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Curbline Properties Corp has bought Mockingbird Central Plaza, a 79,885-square-foot shopping center in Dallas The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT, which was spun off from SITE Centers Corp last year to focus on retail space occupied by...
Houston Business Journal Hultec has officially moved into its new manufacturing and distribution facility in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas The pipe-sealing products manufacturer relocated to the 167,500-square-foot industrial facility, at...
Dallas Business Journal ICON Lodging has tapped JLL to market for sale the 101,390-square-foot Bob R Simpson Building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Coppell, Texas, hotel development and management company purchased the office property in 2022...
Houston Business Journal Brixmor Property Group Inc has paid $223 million, or $54008/sf, for LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, at 412,900-square-foot retail and office complex in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The New York REIT bought the property from...
Dallas Business Journal Cousins Properties Inc has bought the Link at Uptown, a 292,000-square-foot office building in Dallas for $218 million, or $74658/sf The Atlanta REIT purchased the 25-story property from its developer, Kaizen Development...
San Francisco Chronicle Zip has agreed to sublease 75,000 square feet of office space at 680 Folsom St in San Francisco The artificial intelligence company will be taking space that was formerly occupied by Macyscom, which vacated its 250,000 sf...
Commercial Property Executive Wayfair Inc has agreed to lease 140,000 square feet at the 11 million-sf Shops at Northfield shopping mall in Denver The property is owned by Stockdale Capital Partners of Los Angeles, which bought it in 2022 for $71...
REBusiness Online CRG has broken ground for the 85,680-square-foot Cubes at Cicero industrial property in Cicero, Ill The Chicago developer is building the property 5401 West Roosevelt Road, about seven miles west of Chicago The property will have...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BXP Inc has lined up an anchor tenant to take about 30% of the proposed 930,000-square-foot 343 Madison Ave office building across the Grand Central Terminal commuter hub in midtown Manhattan The tenant,...