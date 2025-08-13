Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal MRK Partners has lined up $4857 million of construction financing for the Federal Apartments, a two-building affordable housing project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Manhattan Beach, Calif, developer purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the 144-room Holiday Inn hotel at 2100 South Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Genesis US Properties of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla, is developing the eight-story property with a $4089 million...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $653 million of financing for the construction of the 2000 Wynwood apartment complex in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District Clearline Real Estate of New York is developing the 310-unit property on...
Houston Business Journal Ground is breaking later this year on Define Living: Park Row, a 388-unit apartment project in Houston’s Energy Corridor submarket The developer, Define Living of Houston, is building the property on a 104-acre...
Houston Business Journal Junction Commercial Real Estate has plans to construct a two-building industrial project in Houston The 445,246-square-foot project, dubbed Junction Fairbanks, is being built on 29 acres at 8535 Fairbanks North Houston Road...
Houston Business Journal Partners Capital has bought the 162-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Houston Galleria for an undisclosed price The Houston company, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, purchased the property through its Hospitality...
Austin Business Journal Manulife Investment Management Holdings Inc has lined up $322 million of financing for its purchase of the 183,340-square-foot industrial building at 781 FM 3349 in Taylor, Texas BMO provided the three-year, fixed-rate loan,...
Hotels, which have recovered substantially since the Covid lockdowns, might still be falling behind in terms of capital invested in their upkeep and renovations During the lockdowns, CapEx plunged It's recovered, but much was...
Dallas Business Journal Goldenrod Cos is breaking ground next month on a pair of mixed-use projects in Fort Worth, Texas The Omaha, Neb, company is building One University on the 3000 block of Morton Street and the Van Zandt building on the 2800...