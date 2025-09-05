Log In or Subscribe to read more
Affinius Capital LLC and 3650 Capital have provided a total of $156 million of financing against three self-storage properties with 7,230 units in Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens, NY, owned by Prime Group Holdings Affinius provided $120 million of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture consisting of MSD Partners and a handful of unidentified life insurers has provided $205 million of financing for the construction of the 728-unit Palm Aire apartment complex in North Miami Beach, Fla PPG...
Gaia Real Estate has negotiated a one-year term extension, through next August, for the $48 million loan against its 117-unit 55 Hope St apartment building in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The loan is held by Raymond James Bank, which...
Walker & Dunlop has provided $2548 million of Fannie Mae financing against the River Birch Apartments in the Grand Rapids, Mich, suburb of Caledonia, Mich The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for the first five years, then amortizes...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial mortgage holdings of life insurance companies generated a total return of 19% in the second quarter, according to the LifeComps Total Return Index compiled by Trepp Inc While that’s...
South Florida Business Journal Bravo Property Trust has provided $170 million of construction financing for Cove Miami, a 134-unit condominium project in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood A venture of SB Development and Hazelton Capital Group is...
Affinius Capital has provided $1324 million of financing against the 814,567-square-foot Lower Bucks Logistics Hub in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa The two-building industrial property, at 1600 and 1620 East Old Lincoln Highway, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MF1 Capital has provided $116 million of financing against three apartment properties with 441 units in the Phoenix area The two-year loan, which can be extended by up to three additional one-year terms,...
Commercial Property Executive Cadence Bank has provided $674 million of financing against the 855,000-square-foot industrial property at 4900 West Elkhorn Blvd in Sacramento, Calif The loan allows the owner of the property, Affinius Capital of New...