Commercial Property Executive CenterPoint Properties has bought the 395,750-square-foot industrial building at 2124 Skyview Drive in Lithia Springs, Ga, for $516 million, or $13039/sf The Denver property management company purchased the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Columbia Sussex has paid $485 million, or $160,596/room, for the 302-room Inverness Denver Hilton hotel in Englewood, Colo, about 16 miles south of Denver The Crestview Hills, Ky, hotel investor bought the...
A venture led by GFO Investments and InSite Group has paid $73 million for the Galleria Fort Lauderdale shopping mall in south Florida The venture bought the 71-year-old property from the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System It's...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Denver Energy Center office property, with 770,583 square feet in the city’s Uptown area, is under contract to be sold for next to nothing, resolving a $9679 million CMBS loan that has been in...
Bisnow World Bank Group has paid $165 million for the land beneath the 488,000-square-foot office property at 701 18th St NW in Washington, DC The organization already owns the building, which it developed in 1984 and that was subject to a ground...
Centerspace has sold five apartment properties with 832 units in and around St Cloud, Minn, for $124 million, marking its exit from the area, which is roughly 65 miles northwest of Minneapolis CBRE arranged the transaction The Minot, ND, REIT, which...
Commercial Observer Creed Equities has paid $25 million for 149 Spring St, an eight-story building with 2,254 square feet of retail space and seven apartment units in Manhattan’s SoHo area The New York family office bought the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Columbia Sussex Corp has paid $113 million, or $305,405/unit, for the 370-room Westin Westminster hotel in the Denver suburb of Westminster, Colo The Crestview Hills, Ky, hotel owner bought the property, at...
Crain’s New York Business Jackson Group has paid $415 million, or $415/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot office building at 625 Broadway in the SoHo section of Manhattan The New York investor acquired the property from ASB Real Estate of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Daniel Negari, founder of domain registry operator XYZ, has purchased his second San Diego office property, paying $712 million, or just more than $172/sf, for the 413,592-square-foot One America Plaza in...