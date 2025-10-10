Log In or Subscribe to read more
JLL Capital Markets has written a $2295 million Freddie Mac loan to facilitate Evergreen Ventures’ $368 million purchase of the 105-unit Viva apartment property in Seattle Evergreen, the alternative investment arm of Evergreen Gavekal,...
Commercial Observer Scale AI has leased 80,000 square feet at the 31 million-sf One World Trade Center office building in lower Manhattan The company is subleasing the space from Wunderkind under an agreement that rolls in January 2030 It will...
FCP has provided $471 million of capital—a senior loan and preferred equity—through its structured investments platform to fund the construction of the Mira and Ador, a pair of apartment buildings with 553 units and ground-floor retail space...
MonticelloAM has provided $3785 million of bridge financing against the 240-unit Bayville Apartments in Virginia Beach, Va The bridge loan was arranged by JLL The Bayville apartment property, formerly Waypoint at Bayville, is at 1512 Kindly Lane,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Life Insurance Co of the Southwest has provided $371 million of mortgage financing against the 123-unit Ridian Apartments in Denver The loan, which pays a floating-rate coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital...
Commercial Observer Invictus Real Estate Partners has provided $60 million of financing for the development of a 266-unit apartment property in the central New Jersey city of Plainfield The property, at 401 East 3rd St, next to a commuter-rail...
Priority Capital Advisory has arranged $313 million of financing for the construction of a 116-unit apartment property at 9033 Ramsgate Ave in Westchester, Calif, about 19 miles south of Los Angeles The property is being developed by Six Peak...
Orlando Business Journal Real Estate Inverlad Development has lined up $613 million of construction financing for The Yard at Brookhaven mixed-use development in Orlando, Fla City National Bank provided the three-year, floating-rate loan, which was...
Commercial Observer Stryker Corp has paid $216 million, or $1,176/sf, for the 18,371 square feet of retail space at the base of 445 Fifth Ave in Midtown Manhattan The space is on the lower floors of the 33-story building, which also has 74,000 sf of...