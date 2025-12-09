Log In or Subscribe to read more
Netflix Inc's agreement to buy Warner Bros Discovery Inc in a deal valued at $827 billion could upend not only the movie theater industry but the office and production studio business in the Los Angeles area ...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s entry into the non-traded REIT sector, North Haven Net REIT, has paid $2114 million, or $30040/sf, for the 703,728-square-foot industrial property at 9785...
South Florida Business Journal RK Centers has bought the Riverbend Marketplace, a 92,007-square-foot retail property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $36 million, or $39127/sf The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company purchased the shopping center from...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Benderson Development has paid $285 million, or $13152/sf, for the 216,692-square-foot Clearwater Shoppes in Clearwater, Fla The Bradenton, Fla, developer bought the retail property from Seritage Growth Properties, a New...
Commercial Observer David Werner Real Estate Investments is nearing a deal to pay $270 million, or $31034/sf, for the 870,000-square-foot One Dag Hammarskjold Plaza office property near the United Nations Building in Manhattan’s Kips Bay area...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hines Global Income Trust Inc has paid $203 million, or $41176/sf, for the 493,000-square-foot Clay Terrace retail center in Carmel, Ind, a city that’s 25 miles north of Indianapolis The Houston REIT,...
Panepinto Properties has paid $75 million for a 42-acre site at 3 Second St and 242 Hudson St in Jersey City, NJ The local developer bought the property from Veris Residential, a Jersey City REIT, in a deal arranged by Cushman & Wakefield The...
The Real Deal Wharton Properties has sold the 21-unit apartment building at 90 Bedford St in Manhattan’s West Village area for $327 million, or $155 million/unit The New York investor purchased the six-story building last year for $1825...
Crain’s Chicago Business Antheus Capital has paid $58 million, or $143,920/bed, for Vue53, a student-housing community with 403 beds near the campus of the University of Chicago The Englewood, NJ, investment firm acquired the property, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report StoneBridge Investments has paid $627 million, or $209,000/unit, for the 300-unit Luxe at 1820 apartment property in the Tampa, Fla, suburb of Bradenton, Fla The Washington, DC, investor, a unit of Timeless...