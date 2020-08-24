Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal FTI Consulting has signed a lease for 120,000 square feet at the 16 million-square-foot office building at 1166 Sixth Ave in midtown Manhattan The company will occupy floors 14, 15 and 16 of the 44-story building, which sits between...
Commercial Observer CIM Group has filed a lawsuit against Knotel Inc, alleging the coworking company owes $341,06297 in upaid rent for the 28,820-square-foot space it leases at 5 Hanover Square in Manhattan The Los Angeles investment manager claims...
Hartford Business Journal Amazoncom Inc plans on increasing its presence in Connecticut by 11 million square feet to 45 million sf by the end of next year The internet retailer entered the state in 2015 when it opened a 12 million-sf fulfillment...
Baltimore Business Journal Whitebox has signed a lease for 365,000 square feet at 1010 Swan Creek Drive in Baltimore, which previously served as an Under Armour distribution facility The e-commerce company will use the building as its headquarters...
The Real Deal Target is planning to open three stores with a combined 109,000 square feet in New York City by the end of the year The retailer is opening a 29,000-sf store at 615 10th Ave in Manhattan, a 34,000-sf store at the corner of 61st street...
Philadelphia Business Journal Protecs Inc is planning a 74,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 3700 Horizon Drive in King of Prussia, Pa, 17 miles northwest of Philadelphia The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, developer would construct the building on a...
Pittsburgh Business Times JMC Holdings is seeking approval from the Pittsburgh Planning Commission to demolish the vacant 336,000-square-foot building at 1501 Penn Ave and construct a new, 520,000-sf office building at the site The New York...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Greenberg Gibbons, Caves Valley Partners and Gilbane Development Co plans to build the 231-unit York Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Towson, Md The five-story building will sit atop a...
Baltimore Business Journal ASH NYC is converting the nine-story Latrobe office building in Baltimore into a 116-room hotel The New York developer broke ground on the project this month after securing $87 million in financing from Twain Financial...