Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $1471 million CMBS loan against the 12 million-square-foot Arizona Mills shopping center in Tempe, Ariz, which had matured last month, has been extended by a year The loan is one of seven remaining in...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has sold its Embassy Suites Midtown Manhattan hotel, allowing it to eliminate its obligations under the 310-room property’s mortgage and mezzanine indebtedness The Dallas REIT in May had said the property’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has originated a $215 million Freddie Mac mortgage for the 304-unit Arbor Ridge on West Friendly apartment property in Greensboro, NC The 10-year loan allowed the...
PeerStreet is joining other crowdfunding platforms that have moved into the investment management business It's looking to raise $50 million for a fund that would provide investors with access to a diverse pool of loan assets The fund also will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2821 million CMBS loan against the Tysons Galleria Mall in suburban Washington, DC, is getting transferred to special servicing as it’s not expected to pay off at its upcoming maturity next week...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASG Equities has paid $372 million, or $87,943/unit, for the 423-unit Ashbrook Village Apartments in Gastonia, NC, about 20 miles west of Charlotte, NC The New York investment firm acquired the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apartment Investment and Management Co, or Aimco, has secured $34 million of financing from Lincoln Financial Group against the 372-unit Plantation Gardens apartment property in Plantation, Fla, about eight...
Generic Management, a New Orleans family office represented by Phillips Realty Capital, has partnered with CAF Capital Partners to purchase the Evoke, a 459-unit apartment property in Plano, Texas, from Alliance Residential The venture funded its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by a Pimco investment fund has negotiated a six-month debt-service deferral agreement, through October, for a $240 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 20 select-service and extended...