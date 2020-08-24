Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has sold its Embassy Suites Midtown Manhattan hotel, allowing it to eliminate its obligations under the 310-room property’s mortgage and mezzanine indebtedness The Dallas REIT in May had said the property’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2821 million CMBS loan against the Tysons Galleria Mall in suburban Washington, DC, is getting transferred to special servicing as it’s not expected to pay off at its upcoming maturity next week...
Cash flows at hotel properties that back CMBS loans have seen a 50 percent drop in cash flow when compared with underwritten levels as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Not surprisingly, cash flows at retail properties also have dropped, but by...
Madison Realty Capital has filed to foreclose against the $236 million of financing it had provided just more than a year ago against a proposed mixed-use building in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The alternative lender has filed...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has scheduled a foreclosure auction for Oct 15 on the 19-story 590 Fifth Ave office building in Manhattan The New York REIT holds a $25 million mezzanine loan against the 100,000-square-foot property Thor...
Bisnow The 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie Mall in Washington, DC, is being placed on the auction block on Aug 28 Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp had acquired the property three years ago for $78 million, or about $265/sf , and secured $671...
Commercial Observer Heritage Equity Partners has begun Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings against its planned 144-room hotel project at 232 Seigel St in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer bought the project's development site, in the borough's...
The Real Deal An auction that was scheduled for yesterday to sell a portfolio of commercial properties in Manhattan, Queens, NY, and Long Island, NY, has been postponed Jeffrey Wu, a Queens developer that owns the portfolio, recently threw three...
Commercial Observer The 248,457 square feet of retail condominium space at 229 West 43rd St in Manhattan is being offered for sale at an upcoming foreclosure auction JLL has the listing Paramount Group is leading the auction, which will take place...