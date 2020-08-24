Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal FTI Consulting has signed a lease for 120,000 square feet at the 16 million-square-foot office building at 1166 Sixth Ave in midtown Manhattan The company will occupy floors 14, 15 and 16 of the 44-story building, which sits between...
Commercial Observer CIM Group has filed a lawsuit against Knotel Inc, alleging the coworking company owes $341,06297 in upaid rent for the 28,820-square-foot space it leases at 5 Hanover Square in Manhattan The Los Angeles investment manager claims...
Hartford Business Journal Amazoncom Inc plans on increasing its presence in Connecticut by 11 million square feet to 45 million sf by the end of next year The internet retailer entered the state in 2015 when it opened a 12 million-sf fulfillment...
San Diego Business Journal Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has sold the 54,740-square-foot industrial building at 3927 Oceanic Dr in Oceanside, Calif, for $103 million, or $18816/sf, to an undisclosed investor The two-story building is 40 miles north...
Commercial Property Executive The King County government has bought the 25,487-square-foot office building at 2124 Fourth Ave in Seattle for $155 million, or $60815/sf The property was sold by St John’s College, which had acquired it in 2014...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has sold its Embassy Suites Midtown Manhattan hotel, allowing it to eliminate its obligations under the 310-room property’s mortgage and mezzanine indebtedness The Dallas REIT in May had said the property’s...
REBusiness Online The 172,449-square-foot Woodinville West industrial complex in the Seattle suburb of Woodinville, Wash, has sold for $278 million, or $16121/sf The four-building property is at 16650, 16750, 16928 and 16932 Woodinville Redmond Rd...
Rentvcom The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has bought the 255,900-square-foot industrial building at 2300 Pellissier Place in the City of Industry, Calif, for $521 million, or $20360/sf The Los Angeles non-profit organization purchased the property...
The Real Deal Target is planning to open three stores with a combined 109,000 square feet in New York City by the end of the year The retailer is opening a 29,000-sf store at 615 10th Ave in Manhattan, a 34,000-sf store at the corner of 61st street...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Forum Capital Partners and Cantor Real Estate has sold two apartment properties with 217 units in Hartford, Conn, for $163 million, or $75,115/unit Multifamily specialist 25th Century acquired the properties,...