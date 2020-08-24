Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $1471 million CMBS loan against the 12 million-square-foot Arizona Mills shopping center in Tempe, Ariz, which had matured last month, has been extended by a year The loan is one of seven remaining in...
San Diego Business Journal Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has sold the 54,740-square-foot industrial building at 3927 Oceanic Dr in Oceanside, Calif, for $103 million, or $18816/sf, to an undisclosed investor The two-story building is 40 miles north...
Commercial Property Executive The King County government has bought the 25,487-square-foot office building at 2124 Fourth Ave in Seattle for $155 million, or $60815/sf The property was sold by St John’s College, which had acquired it in 2014...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has sold its Embassy Suites Midtown Manhattan hotel, allowing it to eliminate its obligations under the 310-room property’s mortgage and mezzanine indebtedness The Dallas REIT in May had said the property’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has originated a $215 million Freddie Mac mortgage for the 304-unit Arbor Ridge on West Friendly apartment property in Greensboro, NC The 10-year loan allowed the...
PeerStreet is joining other crowdfunding platforms that have moved into the investment management business It's looking to raise $50 million for a fund that would provide investors with access to a diverse pool of loan assets The fund also will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2821 million CMBS loan against the Tysons Galleria Mall in suburban Washington, DC, is getting transferred to special servicing as it’s not expected to pay off at its upcoming maturity next week...
REBusiness Online The 172,449-square-foot Woodinville West industrial complex in the Seattle suburb of Woodinville, Wash, has sold for $278 million, or $16121/sf The four-building property is at 16650, 16750, 16928 and 16932 Woodinville Redmond Rd...
Rentvcom The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has bought the 255,900-square-foot industrial building at 2300 Pellissier Place in the City of Industry, Calif, for $521 million, or $20360/sf The Los Angeles non-profit organization purchased the property...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Forum Capital Partners and Cantor Real Estate has sold two apartment properties with 217 units in Hartford, Conn, for $163 million, or $75,115/unit Multifamily specialist 25th Century acquired the properties,...