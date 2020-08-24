Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Whitebox has signed a lease for 365,000 square feet at 1010 Swan Creek Drive in Baltimore, which previously served as an Under Armour distribution facility The e-commerce company will use the building as its headquarters...
Philadelphia Business Journal The National Park Service and the Society Hill Civic Association are opposing developer Anthony Cerrone’s plans to construct a 117-room hotel at 232-36 Walnut St in downtown Philadelphia Cerrone is looking to...
Philadelphia Business Journal Protecs Inc is planning a 74,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 3700 Horizon Drive in King of Prussia, Pa, 17 miles northwest of Philadelphia The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, developer would construct the building on a...
Bldup The Grossman Cos is planning an 800-unit apartment property at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 69-acre site currently houses a Stop & Shop supermarket that Grossman, of Quincy, Mass, will demolish The...
Baltimore Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 1 million-square-foot warehouse at 1600 Sparrows Point Blvd in the Sparrows Point area of Baltimore The retailer signed a lease for the space earlier this year The building is part of the...
Boston Business Journal Related Beal is planning a mixed-use property in Boston that will have 370 apartment units, 320,000 square feet of office space and 375,000 sf of laboratory and research and development site The project, at 244-284 A St, will...
Boston Business Journal BMS Paper Inc plans on expanding its headquarters at 3390 Washington St in Boston and constructing a 160-unit residential building at the two-acre site The company, which distributes paper and restaurant supplies, has had its...
Investors Bank has provided $34 million of construction financing against the 180-unit Mountain View Estates apartment project at 920 Belmont Ave in North Haledon, NJ A venture of Tulfra Real Estate of Rochelle Park, NJ, and the Hampshire Cos of...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial is seeking a zoning change for its planned industrial project at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport The 24-acre development site, on the west side of Northwest 37th Avenue at Northwest 144th...