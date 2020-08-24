Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Whitebox has signed a lease for 365,000 square feet at 1010 Swan Creek Drive in Baltimore, which previously served as an Under Armour distribution facility The e-commerce company will use the building as its headquarters...
Philadelphia Business Journal The National Park Service and the Society Hill Civic Association are opposing developer Anthony Cerrone’s plans to construct a 117-room hotel at 232-36 Walnut St in downtown Philadelphia Cerrone is looking to...
Pittsburgh Business Times JMC Holdings is seeking approval from the Pittsburgh Planning Commission to demolish the vacant 336,000-square-foot building at 1501 Penn Ave and construct a new, 520,000-sf office building at the site The New York...
Bldup The Grossman Cos is planning an 800-unit apartment property at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 69-acre site currently houses a Stop & Shop supermarket that Grossman, of Quincy, Mass, will demolish The...
Baltimore Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 1 million-square-foot warehouse at 1600 Sparrows Point Blvd in the Sparrows Point area of Baltimore The retailer signed a lease for the space earlier this year The building is part of the...
Boston Business Journal Related Beal is planning a mixed-use property in Boston that will have 370 apartment units, 320,000 square feet of office space and 375,000 sf of laboratory and research and development site The project, at 244-284 A St, will...
Boston Business Journal BMS Paper Inc plans on expanding its headquarters at 3390 Washington St in Boston and constructing a 160-unit residential building at the two-acre site The company, which distributes paper and restaurant supplies, has had its...
Investors Bank has provided $34 million of construction financing against the 180-unit Mountain View Estates apartment project at 920 Belmont Ave in North Haledon, NJ A venture of Tulfra Real Estate of Rochelle Park, NJ, and the Hampshire Cos of...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial is seeking a zoning change for its planned industrial project at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport The 24-acre development site, on the west side of Northwest 37th Avenue at Northwest 144th...