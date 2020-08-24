Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Diego Business Journal Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has sold the 54,740-square-foot industrial building at 3927 Oceanic Dr in Oceanside, Calif, for $103 million, or $18816/sf, to an undisclosed investor The two-story building is 40 miles north...
Commercial Property Executive The King County government has bought the 25,487-square-foot office building at 2124 Fourth Ave in Seattle for $155 million, or $60815/sf The property was sold by St John’s College, which had acquired it in 2014...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has sold its Embassy Suites Midtown Manhattan hotel, allowing it to eliminate its obligations under the 310-room property’s mortgage and mezzanine indebtedness The Dallas REIT in May had said the property’s...
REBusiness Online The 172,449-square-foot Woodinville West industrial complex in the Seattle suburb of Woodinville, Wash, has sold for $278 million, or $16121/sf The four-building property is at 16650, 16750, 16928 and 16932 Woodinville Redmond Rd...
Rentvcom The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has bought the 255,900-square-foot industrial building at 2300 Pellissier Place in the City of Industry, Calif, for $521 million, or $20360/sf The Los Angeles non-profit organization purchased the property...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Forum Capital Partners and Cantor Real Estate has sold two apartment properties with 217 units in Hartford, Conn, for $163 million, or $75,115/unit Multifamily specialist 25th Century acquired the properties,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASG Equities has paid $372 million, or $87,943/unit, for the 423-unit Ashbrook Village Apartments in Gastonia, NC, about 20 miles west of Charlotte, NC The New York investment firm acquired the property...
Generic Management, a New Orleans family office represented by Phillips Realty Capital, has partnered with CAF Capital Partners to purchase the Evoke, a 459-unit apartment property in Plano, Texas, from Alliance Residential The venture funded its...
Crain’s Chicago Business New York investor Mendy Raskin has $179 million, or $88,112/unit, for six apartment buildings with a total of 204 units in the Kenwood neighborhood of Chicago The portfolio was purchased from the Wolcott Group, which had...
Multi-Housing News AllPro Capital has sold the 128-unit Toscana Apartments at 4550 Karen Ave in Las Vegas for $196 million, or $153,125/unit The Colorado Springs, Colo, real estate investment company had purchased the property in 2017 for $97...