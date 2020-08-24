Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal FTI Consulting has signed a lease for 120,000 square feet at the 16 million-square-foot office building at 1166 Sixth Ave in midtown Manhattan The company will occupy floors 14, 15 and 16 of the 44-story building, which sits between...
Commercial Observer CIM Group has filed a lawsuit against Knotel Inc, alleging the coworking company owes $341,06297 in upaid rent for the 28,820-square-foot space it leases at 5 Hanover Square in Manhattan The Los Angeles investment manager claims...
Hartford Business Journal Amazoncom Inc plans on increasing its presence in Connecticut by 11 million square feet to 45 million sf by the end of next year The internet retailer entered the state in 2015 when it opened a 12 million-sf fulfillment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $1471 million CMBS loan against the 12 million-square-foot Arizona Mills shopping center in Tempe, Ariz, which had matured last month, has been extended by a year The loan is one of seven remaining in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has originated a $215 million Freddie Mac mortgage for the 304-unit Arbor Ridge on West Friendly apartment property in Greensboro, NC The 10-year loan allowed the...
PeerStreet is joining other crowdfunding platforms that have moved into the investment management business It's looking to raise $50 million for a fund that would provide investors with access to a diverse pool of loan assets The fund also will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2821 million CMBS loan against the Tysons Galleria Mall in suburban Washington, DC, is getting transferred to special servicing as it’s not expected to pay off at its upcoming maturity next week...
The Real Deal Target is planning to open three stores with a combined 109,000 square feet in New York City by the end of the year The retailer is opening a 29,000-sf store at 615 10th Ave in Manhattan, a 34,000-sf store at the corner of 61st street...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Forum Capital Partners and Cantor Real Estate has sold two apartment properties with 217 units in Hartford, Conn, for $163 million, or $75,115/unit Multifamily specialist 25th Century acquired the properties,...
New York Post Cape Resorts is offering guests the opportunity to rent 30 of the 67 rooms at the Baron’s Cove resort in Sag Harbor, NY, for six months at a time The rooms, which have refrigerators, coffee makers and microwaves, will cost...