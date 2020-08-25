Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Protecs Inc is planning a 74,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 3700 Horizon Drive in King of Prussia, Pa, 17 miles northwest of Philadelphia The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, developer would construct the building on a...
Pittsburgh Business Times JMC Holdings is seeking approval from the Pittsburgh Planning Commission to demolish the vacant 336,000-square-foot building at 1501 Penn Ave and construct a new, 520,000-sf office building at the site The New York...
Bldup The Grossman Cos is planning an 800-unit apartment property at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 69-acre site currently houses a Stop & Shop supermarket that Grossman, of Quincy, Mass, will demolish The...
Boston Business Journal Related Beal is planning a mixed-use property in Boston that will have 370 apartment units, 320,000 square feet of office space and 375,000 sf of laboratory and research and development site The project, at 244-284 A St, will...
Boston Business Journal BMS Paper Inc plans on expanding its headquarters at 3390 Washington St in Boston and constructing a 160-unit residential building at the two-acre site The company, which distributes paper and restaurant supplies, has had its...
Investors Bank has provided $34 million of construction financing against the 180-unit Mountain View Estates apartment project at 920 Belmont Ave in North Haledon, NJ A venture of Tulfra Real Estate of Rochelle Park, NJ, and the Hampshire Cos of...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial is seeking a zoning change for its planned industrial project at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport The 24-acre development site, on the west side of Northwest 37th Avenue at Northwest 144th...
Jacksonville Business Journal Intergra Land Co recently bought a 175-acre development site in Orange Park, Fla, where it plans to build a 249-unit apartment project Armstrong Development Properties sold the property, at the southwest corner of...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Greenberg Gibbons, Caves Valley Partners and Gilbane Development Co plans to build the 231-unit York Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Towson, Md The five-story building will sit atop a...