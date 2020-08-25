Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Target is planning to open three stores with a combined 109,000 square feet in New York City by the end of the year The retailer is opening a 29,000-sf store at 615 10th Ave in Manhattan, a 34,000-sf store at the corner of 61st street...
Philadelphia Business Journal Protecs Inc is planning a 74,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 3700 Horizon Drive in King of Prussia, Pa, 17 miles northwest of Philadelphia The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, developer would construct the building on a...
Pittsburgh Business Times JMC Holdings is seeking approval from the Pittsburgh Planning Commission to demolish the vacant 336,000-square-foot building at 1501 Penn Ave and construct a new, 520,000-sf office building at the site The New York...
Baltimore Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 1 million-square-foot warehouse at 1600 Sparrows Point Blvd in the Sparrows Point area of Baltimore The retailer signed a lease for the space earlier this year The building is part of the...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Greenberg Gibbons, Caves Valley Partners and Gilbane Development Co plans to build the 231-unit York Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Towson, Md The five-story building will sit atop a...
Baltimore Business Journal ASH NYC is converting the nine-story Latrobe office building in Baltimore into a 116-room hotel The New York developer broke ground on the project this month after securing $87 million in financing from Twain Financial...
Boston Business Journal Bristol Myers Squibb has signed a lease for 360,000 square feet of research and development space at 250 Water St in Cambridge, Mass The pharmaceuticals company plans on moving into the building during the first half of...
Bisnow The Dittmar Co has filed plans to build a mixed-use project on the site of a Holiday Inn in Arlington, Va The Washington developer plans to demolish the hotel and replace it with a 326-room hotel, a 523-unit apartment property and 13,400...
Commercial Observer Merchants Hospitality Inc has filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court against Sonder, a short-term rental startup that had pulled out of a deal to lease the 100-room Z NYC hotel in Queens, NY The company is seeking $25...