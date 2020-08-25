Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has bought the 255,900-square-foot industrial building at 2300 Pellissier Place in the City of Industry, Calif, for $521 million, or $20360/sf The Los Angeles non-profit organization purchased the property...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Forum Capital Partners and Cantor Real Estate has sold two apartment properties with 217 units in Hartford, Conn, for $163 million, or $75,115/unit Multifamily specialist 25th Century acquired the properties,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASG Equities has paid $372 million, or $87,943/unit, for the 423-unit Ashbrook Village Apartments in Gastonia, NC, about 20 miles west of Charlotte, NC The New York investment firm acquired the property...
Generic Management, a New Orleans family office represented by Phillips Realty Capital, has partnered with CAF Capital Partners to purchase the Evoke, a 459-unit apartment property in Plano, Texas, from Alliance Residential The venture funded its...
Crain’s Chicago Business New York investor Mendy Raskin has $179 million, or $88,112/unit, for six apartment buildings with a total of 204 units in the Kenwood neighborhood of Chicago The portfolio was purchased from the Wolcott Group, which had...
Multi-Housing News AllPro Capital has sold the 128-unit Toscana Apartments at 4550 Karen Ave in Las Vegas for $196 million, or $153,125/unit The Colorado Springs, Colo, real estate investment company had purchased the property in 2017 for $97...
Commercial real estate market conditions ought to return to normal some time next year, according to a survey of mortgage and investment-sales brokers by Berkadia Things already are starting to revert to normalcy as property transaction activity...
Sares Regis Group has paid $68 million, or $269,841/unit, for the 252-unit Allure apartments at 1300 South Willow St in Denver The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager bought the complex from Evergreen Development Co, which had acquired it in...
Real Estate NJ Columbia Storage Group has paid $24 million, or $25,946/unit, for the 925-unit self-storage facility at 10 Kingsland Road in Clifton, NJ, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan The Florham Park, NJ, company bought the property from...