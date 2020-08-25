Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Target is planning to open three stores with a combined 109,000 square feet in New York City by the end of the year The retailer is opening a 29,000-sf store at 615 10th Ave in Manhattan, a 34,000-sf store at the corner of 61st street...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Forum Capital Partners and Cantor Real Estate has sold two apartment properties with 217 units in Hartford, Conn, for $163 million, or $75,115/unit Multifamily specialist 25th Century acquired the properties,...
Bldup The Grossman Cos is planning an 800-unit apartment property at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 69-acre site currently houses a Stop & Shop supermarket that Grossman, of Quincy, Mass, will demolish The...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Asset Management has provided $80 million of financing against the 435,000-square-foot warehouse at 555 Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, NY The loan, arranged by Cushman & Wakefield, allowed the property’s owner,...
Real Estate NJ Columbia Storage Group has paid $24 million, or $25,946/unit, for the 925-unit self-storage facility at 10 Kingsland Road in Clifton, NJ, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan The Florham Park, NJ, company bought the property from...
Boston Business Journal Related Beal is planning a mixed-use property in Boston that will have 370 apartment units, 320,000 square feet of office space and 375,000 sf of laboratory and research and development site The project, at 244-284 A St, will...
Boston Business Journal BMS Paper Inc plans on expanding its headquarters at 3390 Washington St in Boston and constructing a 160-unit residential building at the two-acre site The company, which distributes paper and restaurant supplies, has had its...
The Real Deal Prana Investments has paid $158 million, or about $254,839/unit, for the 62-unit apartment property at 185 Claremont Ave in Manhattan The New York company acquired the six-story building from BlackRock The property sits between...
Boston Business Journal Bristol Myers Squibb has signed a lease for 360,000 square feet of research and development space at 250 Water St in Cambridge, Mass The pharmaceuticals company plans on moving into the building during the first half of...