PeerStreet is joining other crowdfunding platforms that have moved into the investment management business It's looking to raise $50 million for a fund that would provide investors with access to a diverse pool of loan assets The fund also will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2821 million CMBS loan against the Tysons Galleria Mall in suburban Washington, DC, is getting transferred to special servicing as it’s not expected to pay off at its upcoming maturity next week...
REBusiness Online The 172,449-square-foot Woodinville West industrial complex in the Seattle suburb of Woodinville, Wash, has sold for $278 million, or $16121/sf The four-building property is at 16650, 16750, 16928 and 16932 Woodinville Redmond Rd...
Rentvcom The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has bought the 255,900-square-foot industrial building at 2300 Pellissier Place in the City of Industry, Calif, for $521 million, or $20360/sf The Los Angeles non-profit organization purchased the property...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Forum Capital Partners and Cantor Real Estate has sold two apartment properties with 217 units in Hartford, Conn, for $163 million, or $75,115/unit Multifamily specialist 25th Century acquired the properties,...
Cash flows at hotel properties that back CMBS loans have seen a 50 percent drop in cash flow when compared with underwritten levels as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Not surprisingly, cash flows at retail properties also have dropped, but by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apartment Investment and Management Co, or Aimco, has secured $34 million of financing from Lincoln Financial Group against the 372-unit Plantation Gardens apartment property in Plantation, Fla, about eight...
Generic Management, a New Orleans family office represented by Phillips Realty Capital, has partnered with CAF Capital Partners to purchase the Evoke, a 459-unit apartment property in Plano, Texas, from Alliance Residential The venture funded its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by a Pimco investment fund has negotiated a six-month debt-service deferral agreement, through October, for a $240 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 20 select-service and extended...