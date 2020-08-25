Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Whitebox has signed a lease for 365,000 square feet at 1010 Swan Creek Drive in Baltimore, which previously served as an Under Armour distribution facility The e-commerce company will use the building as its headquarters...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Forum Capital Partners and Cantor Real Estate has sold two apartment properties with 217 units in Hartford, Conn, for $163 million, or $75,115/unit Multifamily specialist 25th Century acquired the properties,...
New York Post Cape Resorts is offering guests the opportunity to rent 30 of the 67 rooms at the Baron’s Cove resort in Sag Harbor, NY, for six months at a time The rooms, which have refrigerators, coffee makers and microwaves, will cost...
Bldup The Grossman Cos is planning an 800-unit apartment property at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 69-acre site currently houses a Stop & Shop supermarket that Grossman, of Quincy, Mass, will demolish The...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Asset Management has provided $80 million of financing against the 435,000-square-foot warehouse at 555 Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, NY The loan, arranged by Cushman & Wakefield, allowed the property’s owner,...
Baltimore Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 1 million-square-foot warehouse at 1600 Sparrows Point Blvd in the Sparrows Point area of Baltimore The retailer signed a lease for the space earlier this year The building is part of the...
Real Estate NJ Columbia Storage Group has paid $24 million, or $25,946/unit, for the 925-unit self-storage facility at 10 Kingsland Road in Clifton, NJ, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan The Florham Park, NJ, company bought the property from...
Boston Business Journal Related Beal is planning a mixed-use property in Boston that will have 370 apartment units, 320,000 square feet of office space and 375,000 sf of laboratory and research and development site The project, at 244-284 A St, will...
Boston Business Journal BMS Paper Inc plans on expanding its headquarters at 3390 Washington St in Boston and constructing a 160-unit residential building at the two-acre site The company, which distributes paper and restaurant supplies, has had its...