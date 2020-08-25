Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online The 172,449-square-foot Woodinville West industrial complex in the Seattle suburb of Woodinville, Wash, has sold for $278 million, or $16121/sf The four-building property is at 16650, 16750, 16928 and 16932 Woodinville Redmond Rd...
Rentvcom The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has bought the 255,900-square-foot industrial building at 2300 Pellissier Place in the City of Industry, Calif, for $521 million, or $20360/sf The Los Angeles non-profit organization purchased the property...
The Real Deal Target is planning to open three stores with a combined 109,000 square feet in New York City by the end of the year The retailer is opening a 29,000-sf store at 615 10th Ave in Manhattan, a 34,000-sf store at the corner of 61st street...
New York Post Cape Resorts is offering guests the opportunity to rent 30 of the 67 rooms at the Baron’s Cove resort in Sag Harbor, NY, for six months at a time The rooms, which have refrigerators, coffee makers and microwaves, will cost...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASG Equities has paid $372 million, or $87,943/unit, for the 423-unit Ashbrook Village Apartments in Gastonia, NC, about 20 miles west of Charlotte, NC The New York investment firm acquired the property...
Generic Management, a New Orleans family office represented by Phillips Realty Capital, has partnered with CAF Capital Partners to purchase the Evoke, a 459-unit apartment property in Plano, Texas, from Alliance Residential The venture funded its...
Bldup The Grossman Cos is planning an 800-unit apartment property at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 69-acre site currently houses a Stop & Shop supermarket that Grossman, of Quincy, Mass, will demolish The...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Asset Management has provided $80 million of financing against the 435,000-square-foot warehouse at 555 Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, NY The loan, arranged by Cushman & Wakefield, allowed the property’s owner,...
Crain’s Chicago Business New York investor Mendy Raskin has $179 million, or $88,112/unit, for six apartment buildings with a total of 204 units in the Kenwood neighborhood of Chicago The portfolio was purchased from the Wolcott Group, which had...