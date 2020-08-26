Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Diego Business Journal Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has sold the 54,740-square-foot industrial building at 3927 Oceanic Dr in Oceanside, Calif, for $103 million, or $18816/sf, to an undisclosed investor The two-story building is 40 miles north...
Commercial Property Executive The King County government has bought the 25,487-square-foot office building at 2124 Fourth Ave in Seattle for $155 million, or $60815/sf The property was sold by St John’s College, which had acquired it in 2014...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2821 million CMBS loan against the Tysons Galleria Mall in suburban Washington, DC, is getting transferred to special servicing as it’s not expected to pay off at its upcoming maturity next week...
REBusiness Online The 172,449-square-foot Woodinville West industrial complex in the Seattle suburb of Woodinville, Wash, has sold for $278 million, or $16121/sf The four-building property is at 16650, 16750, 16928 and 16932 Woodinville Redmond Rd...
Rentvcom The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has bought the 255,900-square-foot industrial building at 2300 Pellissier Place in the City of Industry, Calif, for $521 million, or $20360/sf The Los Angeles non-profit organization purchased the property...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Forum Capital Partners and Cantor Real Estate has sold two apartment properties with 217 units in Hartford, Conn, for $163 million, or $75,115/unit Multifamily specialist 25th Century acquired the properties,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASG Equities has paid $372 million, or $87,943/unit, for the 423-unit Ashbrook Village Apartments in Gastonia, NC, about 20 miles west of Charlotte, NC The New York investment firm acquired the property...
Cash flows at hotel properties that back CMBS loans have seen a 50 percent drop in cash flow when compared with underwritten levels as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Not surprisingly, cash flows at retail properties also have dropped, but by...
Generic Management, a New Orleans family office represented by Phillips Realty Capital, has partnered with CAF Capital Partners to purchase the Evoke, a 459-unit apartment property in Plano, Texas, from Alliance Residential The venture funded its...