Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $1471 million CMBS loan against the 12 million-square-foot Arizona Mills shopping center in Tempe, Ariz, which had matured last month, has been extended by a year The loan is one of seven remaining in...
PeerStreet is joining other crowdfunding platforms that have moved into the investment management business It's looking to raise $50 million for a fund that would provide investors with access to a diverse pool of loan assets The fund also will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2821 million CMBS loan against the Tysons Galleria Mall in suburban Washington, DC, is getting transferred to special servicing as it’s not expected to pay off at its upcoming maturity next week...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASG Equities has paid $372 million, or $87,943/unit, for the 423-unit Ashbrook Village Apartments in Gastonia, NC, about 20 miles west of Charlotte, NC The New York investment firm acquired the property...
Cash flows at hotel properties that back CMBS loans have seen a 50 percent drop in cash flow when compared with underwritten levels as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Not surprisingly, cash flows at retail properties also have dropped, but by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apartment Investment and Management Co, or Aimco, has secured $34 million of financing from Lincoln Financial Group against the 372-unit Plantation Gardens apartment property in Plantation, Fla, about eight...
Generic Management, a New Orleans family office represented by Phillips Realty Capital, has partnered with CAF Capital Partners to purchase the Evoke, a 459-unit apartment property in Plano, Texas, from Alliance Residential The venture funded its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by a Pimco investment fund has negotiated a six-month debt-service deferral agreement, through October, for a $240 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 20 select-service and extended...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Asset Management has provided $80 million of financing against the 435,000-square-foot warehouse at 555 Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, NY The loan, arranged by Cushman & Wakefield, allowed the property’s owner,...