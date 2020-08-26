Log In or Subscribe to read more
KG Investors LLC has paid $536 million, or $243,636/unit, for the 220-unit Highpointe Park Apartments at 9701 Pearl St in Thornton, Colo The San Francisco investment company bought the complex from Hamilton Zanze, which was represented by CBRE The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $1471 million CMBS loan against the 12 million-square-foot Arizona Mills shopping center in Tempe, Ariz, which had matured last month, has been extended by a year The loan is one of seven remaining in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has originated a $215 million Freddie Mac mortgage for the 304-unit Arbor Ridge on West Friendly apartment property in Greensboro, NC The 10-year loan allowed the...
PeerStreet is joining other crowdfunding platforms that have moved into the investment management business It's looking to raise $50 million for a fund that would provide investors with access to a diverse pool of loan assets The fund also will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2821 million CMBS loan against the Tysons Galleria Mall in suburban Washington, DC, is getting transferred to special servicing as it’s not expected to pay off at its upcoming maturity next week...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASG Equities has paid $372 million, or $87,943/unit, for the 423-unit Ashbrook Village Apartments in Gastonia, NC, about 20 miles west of Charlotte, NC The New York investment firm acquired the property...
Cash flows at hotel properties that back CMBS loans have seen a 50 percent drop in cash flow when compared with underwritten levels as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Not surprisingly, cash flows at retail properties also have dropped, but by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apartment Investment and Management Co, or Aimco, has secured $34 million of financing from Lincoln Financial Group against the 372-unit Plantation Gardens apartment property in Plantation, Fla, about eight...
Generic Management, a New Orleans family office represented by Phillips Realty Capital, has partnered with CAF Capital Partners to purchase the Evoke, a 459-unit apartment property in Plano, Texas, from Alliance Residential The venture funded its...