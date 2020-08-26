Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Diego Business Journal Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has sold the 54,740-square-foot industrial building at 3927 Oceanic Dr in Oceanside, Calif, for $103 million, or $18816/sf, to an undisclosed investor The two-story building is 40 miles north...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has sold its Embassy Suites Midtown Manhattan hotel, allowing it to eliminate its obligations under the 310-room property’s mortgage and mezzanine indebtedness The Dallas REIT in May had said the property’s...
REBusiness Online The 172,449-square-foot Woodinville West industrial complex in the Seattle suburb of Woodinville, Wash, has sold for $278 million, or $16121/sf The four-building property is at 16650, 16750, 16928 and 16932 Woodinville Redmond Rd...
Rentvcom The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has bought the 255,900-square-foot industrial building at 2300 Pellissier Place in the City of Industry, Calif, for $521 million, or $20360/sf The Los Angeles non-profit organization purchased the property...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Forum Capital Partners and Cantor Real Estate has sold two apartment properties with 217 units in Hartford, Conn, for $163 million, or $75,115/unit Multifamily specialist 25th Century acquired the properties,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASG Equities has paid $372 million, or $87,943/unit, for the 423-unit Ashbrook Village Apartments in Gastonia, NC, about 20 miles west of Charlotte, NC The New York investment firm acquired the property...
Generic Management, a New Orleans family office represented by Phillips Realty Capital, has partnered with CAF Capital Partners to purchase the Evoke, a 459-unit apartment property in Plano, Texas, from Alliance Residential The venture funded its...
Crain’s Chicago Business New York investor Mendy Raskin has $179 million, or $88,112/unit, for six apartment buildings with a total of 204 units in the Kenwood neighborhood of Chicago The portfolio was purchased from the Wolcott Group, which had...
Multi-Housing News AllPro Capital has sold the 128-unit Toscana Apartments at 4550 Karen Ave in Las Vegas for $196 million, or $153,125/unit The Colorado Springs, Colo, real estate investment company had purchased the property in 2017 for $97...