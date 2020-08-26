Log In or Subscribe to read more
A mere $14 billion of commercial properties changed hands in July, down 69 percent from a year ago, according to Real Capital Analytics It marked the lowest monthly sales volume since February 2011, when $99 billion of properties traded Volume for...
KG Investors LLC has paid $536 million, or $243,636/unit, for the 220-unit Highpointe Park Apartments at 9701 Pearl St in Thornton, Colo The San Francisco investment company bought the complex from Hamilton Zanze, which was represented by CBRE The...
San Diego Business Journal Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has sold the 54,740-square-foot industrial building at 3927 Oceanic Dr in Oceanside, Calif, for $103 million, or $18816/sf, to an undisclosed investor The two-story building is 40 miles north...
Commercial Property Executive The King County government has bought the 25,487-square-foot office building at 2124 Fourth Ave in Seattle for $155 million, or $60815/sf The property was sold by St John’s College, which had acquired it in 2014...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has sold its Embassy Suites Midtown Manhattan hotel, allowing it to eliminate its obligations under the 310-room property’s mortgage and mezzanine indebtedness The Dallas REIT in May had said the property’s...
REBusiness Online The 172,449-square-foot Woodinville West industrial complex in the Seattle suburb of Woodinville, Wash, has sold for $278 million, or $16121/sf The four-building property is at 16650, 16750, 16928 and 16932 Woodinville Redmond Rd...
Rentvcom The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has bought the 255,900-square-foot industrial building at 2300 Pellissier Place in the City of Industry, Calif, for $521 million, or $20360/sf The Los Angeles non-profit organization purchased the property...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Forum Capital Partners and Cantor Real Estate has sold two apartment properties with 217 units in Hartford, Conn, for $163 million, or $75,115/unit Multifamily specialist 25th Century acquired the properties,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASG Equities has paid $372 million, or $87,943/unit, for the 423-unit Ashbrook Village Apartments in Gastonia, NC, about 20 miles west of Charlotte, NC The New York investment firm acquired the property...