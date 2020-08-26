Log In or Subscribe to read more
A mere $14 billion of commercial properties changed hands in July, down 69 percent from a year ago, according to Real Capital Analytics It marked the lowest monthly sales volume since February 2011, when $99 billion of properties traded Volume for...
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $330 million, or $640/sf, for Reservoir Woods East, a 515,273-square-foot office and life-sciences complex in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT bought the property from a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $60 million of financing against the 269-unit Q apartment property in Quincy, Mass, about 10 miles south of Boston The loan allowed the property’s owner, the Dolben Co of Woburn,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $1471 million CMBS loan against the 12 million-square-foot Arizona Mills shopping center in Tempe, Ariz, which had matured last month, has been extended by a year The loan is one of seven remaining in...
San Diego Business Journal Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has sold the 54,740-square-foot industrial building at 3927 Oceanic Dr in Oceanside, Calif, for $103 million, or $18816/sf, to an undisclosed investor The two-story building is 40 miles north...
Commercial Property Executive The King County government has bought the 25,487-square-foot office building at 2124 Fourth Ave in Seattle for $155 million, or $60815/sf The property was sold by St John’s College, which had acquired it in 2014...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has sold its Embassy Suites Midtown Manhattan hotel, allowing it to eliminate its obligations under the 310-room property’s mortgage and mezzanine indebtedness The Dallas REIT in May had said the property’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has originated a $215 million Freddie Mac mortgage for the 304-unit Arbor Ridge on West Friendly apartment property in Greensboro, NC The 10-year loan allowed the...
PeerStreet is joining other crowdfunding platforms that have moved into the investment management business It's looking to raise $50 million for a fund that would provide investors with access to a diverse pool of loan assets The fund also will...