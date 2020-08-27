Log In or Subscribe to read more
PGIM Real Estate has paid $425 million for a portfolio of eight industrial properties with 15 buildings and 47 million square feet in five markets The Madison, NJ, investment manager, a unit of Prudential Financial Inc, purchased the portfolio from...
REBusiness Online Pantheon Holding Co Inc has paid $12 million, or $12894/sf, for the the 93,069-square-foot Viewpoint I and II office buildings at 7901-7921 Southpark Plaza in Littleton, Colo The Windsor, Colo, investment company purchased the...
Commercial Property Executive ScanlanKemperBard has partnered with Harbert Management Corp to buy the 97,006-square-foot Mason Ehrman Building at 222 Northwest 5th Ave in Portland, Ore, for $25 million, or $25772/sf The partnership purchased the...
CIM Group has paid $506 million, or $218,953/unit, for the 2,311-unit Southern Towers apartment complex in Alexandria, Va The Los Angeles investment manager acquired the five-building property from a venture of Snell Properties and Caruthers...
A mere $14 billion of commercial properties changed hands in July, down 69 percent from a year ago, according to Real Capital Analytics It marked the lowest monthly sales volume since February 2011, when $99 billion of properties traded Volume for...
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $330 million, or $640/sf, for Reservoir Woods East, a 515,273-square-foot office and life-sciences complex in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT bought the property from a...
KG Investors LLC has paid $536 million, or $243,636/unit, for the 220-unit Highpointe Park Apartments at 9701 Pearl St in Thornton, Colo The San Francisco investment company bought the complex from Hamilton Zanze, which was represented by CBRE The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $60 million of financing against the 269-unit Q apartment property in Quincy, Mass, about 10 miles south of Boston The loan allowed the property’s owner, the Dolben Co of Woburn,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $1471 million CMBS loan against the 12 million-square-foot Arizona Mills shopping center in Tempe, Ariz, which had matured last month, has been extended by a year The loan is one of seven remaining in...