Baltimore Business Journal David S Brown Enterprises Ltd is constructing a 224-room Marriott hotel at 10101 Grand Central Ave in Owings Mills, Md, about 20 miles northwest of Baltimore The 10-story hotel, which is set to open next summer, will...
Baltimore Business Journal Whitebox has signed a lease for 365,000 square feet at 1010 Swan Creek Drive in Baltimore, which previously served as an Under Armour distribution facility The e-commerce company will use the building as its headquarters...
Philadelphia Business Journal Protecs Inc is planning a 74,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 3700 Horizon Drive in King of Prussia, Pa, 17 miles northwest of Philadelphia The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, developer would construct the building on a...
Pittsburgh Business Times JMC Holdings is seeking approval from the Pittsburgh Planning Commission to demolish the vacant 336,000-square-foot building at 1501 Penn Ave and construct a new, 520,000-sf office building at the site The New York...
Baltimore Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 1 million-square-foot warehouse at 1600 Sparrows Point Blvd in the Sparrows Point area of Baltimore The retailer signed a lease for the space earlier this year The building is part of the...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Greenberg Gibbons, Caves Valley Partners and Gilbane Development Co plans to build the 231-unit York Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Towson, Md The five-story building will sit atop a...
Baltimore Business Journal ASH NYC is converting the nine-story Latrobe office building in Baltimore into a 116-room hotel The New York developer broke ground on the project this month after securing $87 million in financing from Twain Financial...
Bisnow The Dittmar Co has filed plans to build a mixed-use project on the site of a Holiday Inn in Arlington, Va The Washington developer plans to demolish the hotel and replace it with a 326-room hotel, a 523-unit apartment property and 13,400...
Pittsburgh Business Times A venture of Steel Street Capital and Oxford Development Co has broken ground on the 220-unit Helm on the Allegheny apartments in Pittsburgh The project is being built at 2239 Railroad St in the city's Strip District,...