Bisnow JBG Smith Properties is offering for sale the Reston Arboretum, the 95,337-square-foot office building at 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT has hired Colliers International to market the property, which opened in...
Real Estate NJ Duke Realty Corp is set to complete two projects with nearly 19 million square feet in New Jersey by early next year that would increase the Indianapolis REIT’s presence in the state to 99 million sf The company expects to...
Baltimore Business Journal Whitebox has signed a lease for 365,000 square feet at 1010 Swan Creek Drive in Baltimore, which previously served as an Under Armour distribution facility The e-commerce company will use the building as its headquarters...
Philadelphia Business Journal The National Park Service and the Society Hill Civic Association are opposing developer Anthony Cerrone’s plans to construct a 117-room hotel at 232-36 Walnut St in downtown Philadelphia Cerrone is looking to...
Philadelphia Business Journal Protecs Inc is planning a 74,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 3700 Horizon Drive in King of Prussia, Pa, 17 miles northwest of Philadelphia The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, developer would construct the building on a...
Pittsburgh Business Times JMC Holdings is seeking approval from the Pittsburgh Planning Commission to demolish the vacant 336,000-square-foot building at 1501 Penn Ave and construct a new, 520,000-sf office building at the site The New York...
Bldup The Grossman Cos is planning an 800-unit apartment property at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 69-acre site currently houses a Stop & Shop supermarket that Grossman, of Quincy, Mass, will demolish The...
Baltimore Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 1 million-square-foot warehouse at 1600 Sparrows Point Blvd in the Sparrows Point area of Baltimore The retailer signed a lease for the space earlier this year The building is part of the...
Boston Business Journal Related Beal is planning a mixed-use property in Boston that will have 370 apartment units, 320,000 square feet of office space and 375,000 sf of laboratory and research and development site The project, at 244-284 A St, will...