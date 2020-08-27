Log In or Subscribe to read more
PGIM Real Estate has paid $425 million for a portfolio of eight industrial properties with 15 buildings and 47 million square feet in five markets The Madison, NJ, investment manager, a unit of Prudential Financial Inc, purchased the portfolio from...
Commercial Property Executive ScanlanKemperBard has partnered with Harbert Management Corp to buy the 97,006-square-foot Mason Ehrman Building at 222 Northwest 5th Ave in Portland, Ore, for $25 million, or $25772/sf The partnership purchased the...
A venture between Beacon Real Estate Group and Constellation Group has paid $532 million, or $200,000/unit for 53 West, a recently completed apartment complex in Oakwood, Ga, about 45 miles northeast of Atlanta The venture bought the property from...
CIM Group has paid $506 million, or $218,953/unit, for the 2,311-unit Southern Towers apartment complex in Alexandria, Va The Los Angeles investment manager acquired the five-building property from a venture of Snell Properties and Caruthers...
A mere $14 billion of commercial properties changed hands in July, down 69 percent from a year ago, according to Real Capital Analytics It marked the lowest monthly sales volume since February 2011, when $99 billion of properties traded Volume for...
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $330 million, or $640/sf, for Reservoir Woods East, a 515,273-square-foot office and life-sciences complex in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT bought the property from a...
KG Investors LLC has paid $536 million, or $243,636/unit, for the 220-unit Highpointe Park Apartments at 9701 Pearl St in Thornton, Colo The San Francisco investment company bought the complex from Hamilton Zanze, which was represented by CBRE The...
San Diego Business Journal Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has sold the 54,740-square-foot industrial building at 3927 Oceanic Dr in Oceanside, Calif, for $103 million, or $18816/sf, to an undisclosed investor The two-story building is 40 miles north...
Commercial Property Executive The King County government has bought the 25,487-square-foot office building at 2124 Fourth Ave in Seattle for $155 million, or $60815/sf The property was sold by St John’s College, which had acquired it in 2014...