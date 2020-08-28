Log In or Subscribe to read more
A combination of super-low interest rates and a more streamlined borrowing process have propelled HUD's multifamily lending volumes to record levels Through July, the agency had funded $111 billion of loans, up from the $71 billion it funded during...
Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $82 million, or $282,759/unit, for the 290-unit Solis Decatur apartment property at 1605 Church St in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, Ga The Miami company, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Starwood Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to sell the 275-room Marriott at 3425 Solano Ave in Napa, Calif, for $100 million, or $363,636/room Whether the sale goes through remains to be seen as the Orlando,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lundin Development Co, which just months ago was able to negotiate a five-year term extension of the $2016 million CMBS loan against its Showcase at Indio retail property in Indio, Calif, has just managed...
REBusiness Online Sussex Capital Group has paid $264 million, or $272,164/unit for the 97-unit Mountain View Manor Apartments at 21700-34 Septo St in Los Angeles The gated complex was developed in 1977 and has a mix of one- and two-bedroom units...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $157 million, or $338,362/unit, for the 464-unit Waypointe apartment property in Norwalk, Conn, about 45 miles northeast of Manhattan It financed its purchase with a $1073 million Freddie Mac loan that was...
PGIM Real Estate has paid $425 million for a portfolio of eight industrial properties with 15 buildings and 47 million square feet in five markets The Madison, NJ, investment manager, a unit of Prudential Financial Inc, purchased the portfolio from...
REBusiness Online Pantheon Holding Co Inc has paid $12 million, or $12894/sf, for the the 93,069-square-foot Viewpoint I and II office buildings at 7901-7921 Southpark Plaza in Littleton, Colo The Windsor, Colo, investment company purchased the...
Commercial Property Executive ScanlanKemperBard has partnered with Harbert Management Corp to buy the 97,006-square-foot Mason Ehrman Building at 222 Northwest 5th Ave in Portland, Ore, for $25 million, or $25772/sf The partnership purchased the...