Pittsburgh Business Times CA Ventures, a Chicago investment manager, is planning to develop a 296-unit apartment property at 3500 Forbes Ave, near the University of Pittsburgh campus in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood The 10-story building...
Baltimore Business Journal David S Brown Enterprises Ltd is constructing a 224-room Marriott hotel at 10101 Grand Central Ave in Owings Mills, Md, about 20 miles northwest of Baltimore The 10-story hotel, which is set to open next summer, will...
Bisnow JBG Smith Properties is offering for sale the Reston Arboretum, the 95,337-square-foot office building at 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT has hired Colliers International to market the property, which opened in...
Real Estate NJ Duke Realty Corp is set to complete two projects with nearly 19 million square feet in New Jersey by early next year that would increase the Indianapolis REIT’s presence in the state to 99 million sf The company expects to...
Baltimore Business Journal Whitebox has signed a lease for 365,000 square feet at 1010 Swan Creek Drive in Baltimore, which previously served as an Under Armour distribution facility The e-commerce company will use the building as its headquarters...
Philadelphia Business Journal The National Park Service and the Society Hill Civic Association are opposing developer Anthony Cerrone’s plans to construct a 117-room hotel at 232-36 Walnut St in downtown Philadelphia Cerrone is looking to...
Philadelphia Business Journal Protecs Inc is planning a 74,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 3700 Horizon Drive in King of Prussia, Pa, 17 miles northwest of Philadelphia The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, developer would construct the building on a...
Pittsburgh Business Times JMC Holdings is seeking approval from the Pittsburgh Planning Commission to demolish the vacant 336,000-square-foot building at 1501 Penn Ave and construct a new, 520,000-sf office building at the site The New York...
Bldup The Grossman Cos is planning an 800-unit apartment property at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 69-acre site currently houses a Stop & Shop supermarket that Grossman, of Quincy, Mass, will demolish The...