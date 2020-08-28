Log In or Subscribe to read more
Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $82 million, or $282,759/unit, for the 290-unit Solis Decatur apartment property at 1605 Church St in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, Ga The Miami company, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Starwood Capital...
Multi-Housing News Forum Real Estate Group has bought the 216-unit Knol Apartments at 11239 Southeast 260th St in Kent, Wash, for $445 million, or $206,018/unit The Glendale, Colo, investor purchased the complex from Goodman Real Estate, which had...
REBusiness Online Sussex Capital Group has paid $264 million, or $272,164/unit for the 97-unit Mountain View Manor Apartments at 21700-34 Septo St in Los Angeles The gated complex was developed in 1977 and has a mix of one- and two-bedroom units...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $157 million, or $338,362/unit, for the 464-unit Waypointe apartment property in Norwalk, Conn, about 45 miles northeast of Manhattan It financed its purchase with a $1073 million Freddie Mac loan that was...
PGIM Real Estate has paid $425 million for a portfolio of eight industrial properties with 15 buildings and 47 million square feet in five markets The Madison, NJ, investment manager, a unit of Prudential Financial Inc, purchased the portfolio from...
REBusiness Online Pantheon Holding Co Inc has paid $12 million, or $12894/sf, for the the 93,069-square-foot Viewpoint I and II office buildings at 7901-7921 Southpark Plaza in Littleton, Colo The Windsor, Colo, investment company purchased the...
Commercial Property Executive ScanlanKemperBard has partnered with Harbert Management Corp to buy the 97,006-square-foot Mason Ehrman Building at 222 Northwest 5th Ave in Portland, Ore, for $25 million, or $25772/sf The partnership purchased the...
A venture between Beacon Real Estate Group and Constellation Group has paid $532 million, or $200,000/unit for 53 West, a recently completed apartment complex in Oakwood, Ga, about 45 miles northeast of Atlanta The venture bought the property from...
CIM Group has paid $506 million, or $218,953/unit, for the 2,311-unit Southern Towers apartment complex in Alexandria, Va The Los Angeles investment manager acquired the five-building property from a venture of Snell Properties and Caruthers...