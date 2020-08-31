Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Realtycom has bought a 20-story office building at 363 North Sam Houston Parkway in Houston for an undisclosed price The Boca Raton, Fla, online real estate company acquired the 386,277-square-foot property from The Khoshbin...
Houston Business Journal Nitya Capital has bought One Westchase Tower Center, a 466,025-square-foot office building in Houston Griffin Partners sold the 12-story property at 10777 Westheimer The purchase price was not disclosed, but it was valued at...
Washington Business Journal Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group Inc acquired the 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie mall in Washington, DC, at a recent auction for $38 million, or $129/sf As reported, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp, the...
Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $82 million, or $282,759/unit, for the 290-unit Solis Decatur apartment property at 1605 Church St in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, Ga The Miami company, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Starwood Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to sell the 275-room Marriott at 3425 Solano Ave in Napa, Calif, for $100 million, or $363,636/room Whether the sale goes through remains to be seen as the Orlando,...
Multi-Housing News Forum Real Estate Group has bought the 216-unit Knol Apartments at 11239 Southeast 260th St in Kent, Wash, for $445 million, or $206,018/unit The Glendale, Colo, investor purchased the complex from Goodman Real Estate, which had...
REBusiness Online Sussex Capital Group has paid $264 million, or $272,164/unit for the 97-unit Mountain View Manor Apartments at 21700-34 Septo St in Los Angeles The gated complex was developed in 1977 and has a mix of one- and two-bedroom units...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $157 million, or $338,362/unit, for the 464-unit Waypointe apartment property in Norwalk, Conn, about 45 miles northeast of Manhattan It financed its purchase with a $1073 million Freddie Mac loan that was...
PGIM Real Estate has paid $425 million for a portfolio of eight industrial properties with 15 buildings and 47 million square feet in five markets The Madison, NJ, investment manager, a unit of Prudential Financial Inc, purchased the portfolio from...