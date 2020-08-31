Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Brookfield Property Partners has secured $110 million of financing against Silver Spring Metro Plaza, a 708,000-square-foot mixed-use complex in Silver Spring, Md Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale provided the loan, which...
A combination of super-low interest rates and a more streamlined borrowing process have propelled HUD's multifamily lending volumes to record levels Through July, the agency had funded $111 billion of loans, up from the $71 billion it funded during...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lundin Development Co, which just months ago was able to negotiate a five-year term extension of the $2016 million CMBS loan against its Showcase at Indio retail property in Indio, Calif, has just managed...
Multi-Housing News Forum Real Estate Group has bought the 216-unit Knol Apartments at 11239 Southeast 260th St in Kent, Wash, for $445 million, or $206,018/unit The Glendale, Colo, investor purchased the complex from Goodman Real Estate, which had...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $157 million, or $338,362/unit, for the 464-unit Waypointe apartment property in Norwalk, Conn, about 45 miles northeast of Manhattan It financed its purchase with a $1073 million Freddie Mac loan that was...
A venture between Beacon Real Estate Group and Constellation Group has paid $532 million, or $200,000/unit for 53 West, a recently completed apartment complex in Oakwood, Ga, about 45 miles northeast of Atlanta The venture bought the property from...
KG Investors LLC has paid $536 million, or $243,636/unit, for the 220-unit Highpointe Park Apartments at 9701 Pearl St in Thornton, Colo The San Francisco investment company bought the complex from Hamilton Zanze, which was represented by CBRE The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $60 million of financing against the 269-unit Q apartment property in Quincy, Mass, about 10 miles south of Boston The loan allowed the property’s owner, the Dolben Co of Woburn,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $1471 million CMBS loan against the 12 million-square-foot Arizona Mills shopping center in Tempe, Ariz, which had matured last month, has been extended by a year The loan is one of seven remaining in...