Washington Business Journal Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group Inc acquired the 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie mall in Washington, DC, at a recent auction for $38 million, or $129/sf As reported, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp, the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Dwight Capital has acquired Love Funding, a unit of Midland States Bank that originates loans under US Department of Housing and Urban Development programs The acquisition beefs up Dwight’s volume of...
A combination of super-low interest rates and a more streamlined borrowing process have propelled HUD's multifamily lending volumes to record levels Through July, the agency had funded $111 billion of loans, up from the $71 billion it funded during...
Pittsburgh Business Times CA Ventures, a Chicago investment manager, is planning to develop a 296-unit apartment property at 3500 Forbes Ave, near the University of Pittsburgh campus in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood The 10-story building...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Henson Development, Mission First and the Tran Group is planning to redevelop the vacant Old Town Mall in Baltimore into mixed uses The project, at 500 North Gay St, will include a 120-room hotel, 220...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lundin Development Co, which just months ago was able to negotiate a five-year term extension of the $2016 million CMBS loan against its Showcase at Indio retail property in Indio, Calif, has just managed...
Multi-Housing News Forum Real Estate Group has bought the 216-unit Knol Apartments at 11239 Southeast 260th St in Kent, Wash, for $445 million, or $206,018/unit The Glendale, Colo, investor purchased the complex from Goodman Real Estate, which had...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $157 million, or $338,362/unit, for the 464-unit Waypointe apartment property in Norwalk, Conn, about 45 miles northeast of Manhattan It financed its purchase with a $1073 million Freddie Mac loan that was...
Baltimore Business Journal David S Brown Enterprises Ltd is constructing a 224-room Marriott hotel at 10101 Grand Central Ave in Owings Mills, Md, about 20 miles northwest of Baltimore The 10-story hotel, which is set to open next summer, will...