Real Estate NJ PCD Development is close to completing the 421-unit Atwater apartment property in Bogota, NJ The company intends to start leasing units to tenants by mid-September The Atwater, at 100 West Fort Lee Road, will have a mix of studio,...
SFGate Pinterest has paid $895 million to terminate its lease for 490,000 square feet of office space at the planned 88 Bluxome mixed-use development in San Francisco The social media company’s decision to terminate the lease is part of its...
Pittsburgh Business Times CA Ventures, a Chicago investment manager, is planning to develop a 296-unit apartment property at 3500 Forbes Ave, near the University of Pittsburgh campus in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood The 10-story building...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Henson Development, Mission First and the Tran Group is planning to redevelop the vacant Old Town Mall in Baltimore into mixed uses The project, at 500 North Gay St, will include a 120-room hotel, 220...
The Real Deal HFZ Capital has extended its lease at 25-27 Little West 12th St in Manhattan, settling a dispute with Greenway Mews Realty, which owns the building Earlier this week, Greenway Mews filed a lawsuit claiming HFZ Capital did not pay rent...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit in Manhattan’s Supreme Court against US Polo Assn, claiming the retailer owes $12 million in unpaid rent and interest for its space at 1540 Broadway in Manhattan The New York...
Baltimore Business Journal David S Brown Enterprises Ltd is constructing a 224-room Marriott hotel at 10101 Grand Central Ave in Owings Mills, Md, about 20 miles northwest of Baltimore The 10-story hotel, which is set to open next summer, will...
The Real Deal Greenway Mews Realty has filed a lawsuit against HFZ Capital, claiming the company didn’t vacate its sales gallery at 25-27 Little West 12th St in Manhattan when the company’s lease expired in June HFZ had used the space as...
Real Estate NJ Duke Realty Corp is set to complete two projects with nearly 19 million square feet in New Jersey by early next year that would increase the Indianapolis REIT’s presence in the state to 99 million sf The company expects to...