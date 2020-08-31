Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Brookfield Property Partners has secured $110 million of financing against Silver Spring Metro Plaza, a 708,000-square-foot mixed-use complex in Silver Spring, Md Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale provided the loan, which...
Pittsburgh Business Times CA Ventures, a Chicago investment manager, is planning to develop a 296-unit apartment property at 3500 Forbes Ave, near the University of Pittsburgh campus in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood The 10-story building...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Henson Development, Mission First and the Tran Group is planning to redevelop the vacant Old Town Mall in Baltimore into mixed uses The project, at 500 North Gay St, will include a 120-room hotel, 220...
Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $82 million, or $282,759/unit, for the 290-unit Solis Decatur apartment property at 1605 Church St in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, Ga The Miami company, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Starwood Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to sell the 275-room Marriott at 3425 Solano Ave in Napa, Calif, for $100 million, or $363,636/room Whether the sale goes through remains to be seen as the Orlando,...
Multi-Housing News Forum Real Estate Group has bought the 216-unit Knol Apartments at 11239 Southeast 260th St in Kent, Wash, for $445 million, or $206,018/unit The Glendale, Colo, investor purchased the complex from Goodman Real Estate, which had...
REBusiness Online Sussex Capital Group has paid $264 million, or $272,164/unit for the 97-unit Mountain View Manor Apartments at 21700-34 Septo St in Los Angeles The gated complex was developed in 1977 and has a mix of one- and two-bedroom units...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $157 million, or $338,362/unit, for the 464-unit Waypointe apartment property in Norwalk, Conn, about 45 miles northeast of Manhattan It financed its purchase with a $1073 million Freddie Mac loan that was...
Baltimore Business Journal David S Brown Enterprises Ltd is constructing a 224-room Marriott hotel at 10101 Grand Central Ave in Owings Mills, Md, about 20 miles northwest of Baltimore The 10-story hotel, which is set to open next summer, will...