Houston Business Journal Realtycom has bought a 20-story office building at 363 North Sam Houston Parkway in Houston for an undisclosed price The Boca Raton, Fla, online real estate company acquired the 386,277-square-foot property from The Khoshbin...
Houston Business Journal Nitya Capital has bought One Westchase Tower Center, a 466,025-square-foot office building in Houston Griffin Partners sold the 12-story property at 10777 Westheimer The purchase price was not disclosed, but it was valued at...
San Antonio Business Journal Texas developer Oden Hughes is offering for sale the Amara Apartments, a 308-unit property in San Antonio JLL Capital Markets has the listing for the property, which opened last year at 19327 Talavera Ridge An asking...
Austin Business Journal United Properties is looking to build a 280-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The Minneapolis multifamily developer wants to rezone the proposed property’s development site, which sits on 238 acres at 4329 and...
SFGate Pinterest has paid $895 million to terminate its lease for 490,000 square feet of office space at the planned 88 Bluxome mixed-use development in San Francisco The social media company’s decision to terminate the lease is part of its...
The Real Deal HFZ Capital has extended its lease at 25-27 Little West 12th St in Manhattan, settling a dispute with Greenway Mews Realty, which owns the building Earlier this week, Greenway Mews filed a lawsuit claiming HFZ Capital did not pay rent...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit in Manhattan’s Supreme Court against US Polo Assn, claiming the retailer owes $12 million in unpaid rent and interest for its space at 1540 Broadway in Manhattan The New York...
The Real Deal Greenway Mews Realty has filed a lawsuit against HFZ Capital, claiming the company didn’t vacate its sales gallery at 25-27 Little West 12th St in Manhattan when the company’s lease expired in June HFZ had used the space as...
The Real Deal FTI Consulting has signed a lease for 120,000 square feet at the 16 million-square-foot office building at 1166 Sixth Ave in midtown Manhattan The company will occupy floors 14, 15 and 16 of the 44-story building, which sits between...